No. 16-Michigan women throttle 15th-ranked Northwestern

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 08:47
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 26 and Leigha Brown scored 22 and 16th-ranked Michigan shook No. 15 Northwestern 84-63 on Sunday.

Brown and Hillmon each scored 20 in the first half. Brown's jumper with 6:58 left in the third quarter put the Wolverines up 35 (64-29) for their largest lead of the game.

In its second game since a 22-day layoff due to COVID-19-related issues last month, Michigan has outscored the opposition by an average of 64 points per contest. The Wolverines beat Wisconsin 92-49 on New Year's Eve.

Michigan entered averaging 88.5 points per game (10th nationally).

The Wolverines (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) used a 10-0 run in a first quarter that saw them shoot 10 for 12, including 6 for 6 from 3-point range. Brown went 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, and Michigan led 28-13 at the end of one.

The lead grew to 55-26 by halftime.

Michigan finished shooting 63% (29 for 46), which included 8 for 13 from beyond the arc. Hillmon and Brown combined to shoot 18 for 24 and Hillmon grabbed 12 rebounds.

Sydney Wood scored 19 points for Northwestern (4-2, 2-2) and Lindsey Pulliam 13.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

