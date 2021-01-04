Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Allick carries Kansas City over North Dakota 77-53

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 07:54
Allick carries Kansas City over North Dakota 77-53

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Josiah Allick had 23 points as UM Kansas City easily beat North Dakota 77-53 on Sunday.

Brandon McKissic had 17 points and eight rebounds for Kansas City (5-6, 1-1 Summit League), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Demarius Pitts added 15 points. Zion Williams had 10 points.

Filip Rebraca had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (2-9, 2-3). De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 13 points.

Caleb Nero, the Fighting Hawks’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

The Roos evened the season series against the Fighting Hawks with the win. North Dakota defeated UM Kansas City 52-45 Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-04 09:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia