Russell carries Rhode Island past St. Joseph's 85-77 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 08:17
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Fatts Russell forced overtime with three free throws with 4.7 seconds to play and scored six of his 20 points in the extra session as Rhode Island defeated Saint Joseph’s 85-77 on Sunday.

Russell made all 10 of his free throws, four in the extra session. He added eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

Makhel Mitchell had 15 points for Rhode Island (5-5, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). D.J. Johnson added 11 points.

Taylor Funk scored a career-high 29 points and had seven rebounds for the Hawks (0-7, 0-2). Cameron Brown added 21 points. Jordan Hall had eight rebounds and eight assists.

