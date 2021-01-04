Alexa
Eady, Cook lift North Dakota St. past W. Illinois 78-67

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 08:05
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Tyree Eady had 16 points to lead six North Dakota State players in double figures as the Bison defeated Western Illinois 78-67 on Sunday for a weekend sweep.

Jarius Cook added 14 points for the Bison (4-6, 2-0 Summit League). Grant Nelson chipped in 13, Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 11 and Sam Griesel and Rocky Kreuser had 10 each. Harden-Hayes also had seven rebounds.

Tamell Pearson had 17 points for the Leathernecks (2-7, 0-2 Summit League). Will Carius and Rob Johnson Jr. added 14 points apiece.

The Bison improve defeated Western Illinois 68-50 on Saturday.

