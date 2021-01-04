Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Smith, McLaurin are active for Washington, as expected

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 08:13
Smith, McLaurin are active for Washington, as expected

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quarterback Alex Smith and wide receiver Terry McLaurin are active for Washington against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Washington (6-9) needs a victory or tie to clinch the NFC East title. Smith missed the past two games with a calf strain. McLaurin didn’t play last week because of an ankle injury.

Quarterback Carson Wentz and wideout Alshon Jeffery are healthy inactives for the Eagles (4-10-1). Wentz was benched for Jalen Hurts last month. Nate Sudfeld will serve as the backup.

Also inactive for Philadelphia are Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, running back Miles Sanders, tight end Dallas Goedert, defensive end Derek Barnett, tackle Jordan Mailata, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, tight end Richard Rodgers and cornerback Michael Jacquet.

Washington’s inactive include: wide receivers Antonio Gandy-Golden and Robert Foster, running back RB Lamar Miller, linebackers Kevin Pierre-Louis and Thomas Davis Sr. and tackle David Steinmetz.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-01-04 09:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia