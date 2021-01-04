Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Blackhawks, forward Dylan Strome agree to 2-year extension

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 07:08
Blackhawks, forward Dylan Strome agree to 2-year extension

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Dylan Strome agreed to a two-year contract extension Sunday.

Strome was a restricted free agent. The extension runs through the 2021-22 season and carries a $3 million salary-cap hit.

The 23-year-old Strome had 12 goals and 26 assists in 58 games last season. With captain Jonathan Toews sidelined by an illness and fellow forwards Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander out with injuries, the play of Strome is more important than ever for Chicago.

“We believe Dylan is ready to take the next step in his career and build off the strides he has made in his first two years in Chicago,” President of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman said in a release. “He has great offensive instincts and brings creativity and skill to our team. We are thrilled he is now signed and able to join us tomorrow for the start of training camp.”

Strome was selected by Arizona with the No. 3 pick in the 2015 entry draft. He had seven goals and nine assists in 48 games for the Coyotes before he was traded to the Blackhawks in November 2018.

Strome played well after the trade, scoring 17 goals and adding 34 assists in 58 games. He had some issues with inconsistency last year and missed time because of a concussion.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-04 08:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia