Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Willis lifts Coll. Of Charleston over Delaware 66-59

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 06:09
Willis lifts Coll. Of Charleston over Delaware 66-59

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Payton Willis had 17 points as College of Charleston topped Delaware 66-59 on Sunday.

Zep Jasper added 13 points for the Cougars (3-6, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) and Cameron Copeland chipped in 10 points.

Ryan Allen had 17 points for the Blue Hens (3-4, 1-1). Dylan Painter added 15 points and eight rebounds. Johnny McCoy had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-04 08:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia