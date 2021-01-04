Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 06:09
Williams, Carter lift Hartford over Binghamton 77-74

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Austin Williams hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored 16 points to lead six Hartford players in double figures as the Hawks edged Binghamton 77-74 on Sunday.

Traci Carter added 15 points for the Hawks. PJ Henry chipped in 13, Miroslav Stafl scored 12, D.J. Mitchell had 11 and Hunter Marks 10. Carter also had eight assists and six steals.

Hartford (7-4, 4-2 America East Conference) scored a season-best 41 points in the first half but still trailed Binghamton by four.

Williams launched his game winner from the top of the arc with about two seconds left.

Brenton Mills had 21 points for the Bearcats (1-8, 1-5). Tyler Bertram added a career-high 19 points. George Tinsley had 10 points.

Hartford remained perfect at home, 6-0, this season. Binghamton lost by 20 to Hartford on Saturday but had the ball with the game tied at 74 before turning it over with six seconds remaining to set up Williams' 3.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

