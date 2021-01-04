Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Martinez scores 23 to lead New Hampshire over Maine 62-58

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 05:45
Martinez scores 23 to lead New Hampshire over Maine 62-58

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Jayden Martinez had a career-high 23 points as New Hampshire narrowly beat Maine 62-58 on Sunday, splitting the weekend series.

Qon Murphy had 11 points for New Hampshire (4-3, 3-1 America East Conference).

Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish had a career-high 12 points for the Black Bears (1-4, 1-3). Mykhailo Yagodin added 10 points. Stephane Ingo had 10 points, a career-high 17 rebounds and four blocks.

Maine defeated New Hampshire 59-56 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-04 06:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini