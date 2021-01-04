Alexa
Bilbao parts ways with coach Gaizka Garitano

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 04:58
MADRID (AP) — Gaizka Garitano is out as coach of Athletic Bilbao after two years in charge, the Spanish club said Sunday.

Bilbao announced Garitano's departure following the team’s 1-0 win over Elche that left it in the middle of the La Liga standings. The Basque Country club did not specify the terms of the Garitano’s exit.

Spanish media speculated that former Valencia coach Marcelino García Toral could take his place.

Garitano took over Bilbao in December 2018 and helped it avoid relegation. Last season, he led the team to the Copa del Rey final, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and has yet to be played.

The team, however, has struggled this season with 21 points from 17 games. It hosts Barcelona on Wednesday and plays at league leader Atlético Madrid on Saturday.

