Walker, Strong carry Northeastern over Elon 66-58

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 03:45
BOSTON (AP) — Tyson Walker and Jason Strong scored 17 points apiece and Northeastern defeated Elon 66-58 on Sunday for a weekend sweep.

Shaquille Walters added 15 points for the Huskies (3-5, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Conference). Jahmyl Telfort had 10 points for Northeastern. Strong also had seven rebounds.

Hunter McIntosh had 17 points for the Phoenix (3-3, 0-2). Hunter Woods added 10 points and nine rebounds and Ikenna Ndugba had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Northeastern defeated Elon 75-52 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-04 05:22 GMT+08:00

