Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sheriff's deputy: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas church

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 01:51
Sheriff's deputy: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas church

WINONA, Texas (AP) — One person has been killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a church in East Texas Sunday morning, a sheriff's deputy said.

A suspect who fled the Starrville Methodist Church in Winona after the shooting has been arrested, said Sgt. Larry Christian of the Smith County Sheriff’s office. Winona is a small town about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Dallas.

Deputies were called to the church about a reported shooting around 9:20 a.m., Christian said. Two people were found shot, he said.

He said there were no services going on when the shooting took place. He could not immediately provide more details on what happened or who was involved, saying investigators are still gathering information.

“I don’t think it’s going to be any kind of hate motivation or anything,” Christian said.

Representatives of Starrville Methodist could not be immediately reached for comment.

Updated : 2021-01-04 03:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini