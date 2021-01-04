Alexa
Tielemans leads Leicester to 2-1 win at Newcastle, up to 3rd

By  Associated Press
2021/01/04 00:55
Leicester's Youri Tielemans, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match betw...
Leicester's Youri Tielemans, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match betw...

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Youri Tielemans' stunning strike gave Leicester a 2-1 victory at Newcastle on Sunday, handing the 2016 champions a fifth successive Premier League win.

The Belgium midfielder's goal in the 72nd minute added to James Maddison’s 55th-minute opener as the Foxes profited from two rare pieces of quality.

Even Jamie Vardy was strangely off-key as he repeatedly strayed offside, although it was his astute pull-back which allowed Maddison to open the scoring.

Newcastle briefly gave itself hope when substitute Andy Carroll scored his first goal for the club in more than 10 years as time ran down. But it proved to be too little, too late from the striker who rejoined Newcastle in 2019 after eight years away.

Leicester moved up to third place, a point behind leader Liverpool having played an extra game. Newcastle is 15th.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-04 02:22 GMT+08:00

