Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

ECHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 23:06
ECHL Glance

All Times EST

ECHL South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 9 6 3 0 0 12 39 26
Orlando 7 5 2 0 0 10 26 21
South Carolina 7 4 1 2 0 10 18 15
Greenville 7 3 3 0 1 7 18 23
Jacksonville 8 2 5 1 0 5 16 29
ECHL Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 7 6 1 0 0 12 25 20
Wheeling 7 1 3 3 0 5 18 24
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 21
Utah 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 16
Wichita 5 3 1 1 0 7 17 14
Tulsa 6 2 3 0 1 5 13 22
Kansas City 5 1 2 1 1 4 14 16
Rapid City 7 1 6 0 0 2 20 28

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Florida 3, Orlando 0

South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2

Indy 5, Wheeling 4

Allen 4, Wichita 3

Tulsa 4, Kansas City 3

Utah 3, Rapid City 2

Sunday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-01-04 00:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from US, UK, Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini