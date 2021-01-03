ECHL Glance

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 9 6 3 0 0 12 39 26 Orlando 7 5 2 0 0 10 26 21 South Carolina 7 4 1 2 0 10 18 15 Greenville 7 3 3 0 1 7 18 23 Jacksonville 8 2 5 1 0 5 16 29

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 7 6 1 0 0 12 25 20 Wheeling 7 1 3 3 0 5 18 24

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 21 Utah 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 16 Wichita 5 3 1 1 0 7 17 14 Tulsa 6 2 3 0 1 5 13 22 Kansas City 5 1 2 1 1 4 14 16 Rapid City 7 1 6 0 0 2 20 28

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Florida 3, Orlando 0

South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2

Indy 5, Wheeling 4

Allen 4, Wichita 3

Tulsa 4, Kansas City 3

Utah 3, Rapid City 2

Sunday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.