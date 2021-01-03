Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese man in his 50s who went on a single-day mountain climbing trip on the border of Taichung City and Nantou County on Dec. 26 is still missing after eight days.

The man, surnamed Chen, joined a group to climb Baigu Mountain, which has an elevation of 3,341 meters, from a trailhead in Ren-ai Township, Nantou County, CNA reported. Around noon, Chen and his party made it to the summit, where they had photos taken.

However, during the trip down the mountain, he wandered off. He then sent messages to the other group members saying he was lost. The group waited for him at the trailhead until deep into the night, to no avail, and reported him missing the next day.

Authorities, including the National Airborne Service Corps, have dispatched teams to search for the missing hiker. They have combed the area and river valley down a neighboring mountain.

However, Nantou County Fire Bureau said search and rescue team members found two separate stone arrangements forming an “SOS” shape and the last character of his name on the side of the river valley on Friday (Jan. 1) and Jan. 2. They said it was likely Chen made the stone arrangements while searching for a way out along the river valley.