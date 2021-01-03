Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 3, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An a.m. thunderstorm;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SW;13;82%;64%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;NE;11;45%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clouding up, mild;17;7;Increasing clouds;16;7;ENE;12;51%;6%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;10;5;A shower in the p.m.;12;7;WSW;17;54%;84%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;5;2;Showers of rain/snow;4;1;NE;27;85%;83%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-12;-13;Snow;-8;-10;E;13;87%;65%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, cold;1;-2;Cold with some sun;3;-4;N;6;49%;14%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Hazy sunshine;-26;-29;Not as cold;-18;-22;E;17;59%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;A t-storm around;33;22;NE;15;60%;71%;6

Athens, Greece;Decreasing clouds;17;13;Periods of rain;17;9;W;15;79%;90%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Heavy showers, humid;20;17;Warmer with a shower;24;17;NW;11;69%;73%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy, warm;21;8;Hazy sun;20;5;NW;12;46%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;23;E;8;82%;80%;2

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;26;19;Areas of low clouds;25;17;ESE;13;69%;44%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sunshine;31;23;Partial sunshine;31;23;NE;9;50%;22%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;2;Sunshine, but chilly;10;1;NW;16;62%;31%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-9;Breezy in the p.m.;0;-11;NNW;21;21%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;11;5;Spotty showers;9;3;W;10;81%;87%;1

Berlin, Germany;Occasional wet snow;1;0;A bit of snow;1;-1;NE;12;92%;85%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;6;Couple of t-storms;20;6;WNW;11;70%;71%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;A t-storm around;26;19;E;14;71%;64%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;7;4;Cloudy;6;2;N;9;93%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;3;0;Showers of rain/snow;1;-1;NE;10;87%;67%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;8;4;Cloudy and mild;11;6;E;12;78%;74%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds;6;3;Cloudy;7;3;NW;9;91%;41%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;32;21;Rather cloudy;31;22;ESE;11;56%;13%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;28;20;Rather cloudy;29;19;NNE;8;44%;72%;6

Busan, South Korea;Chilly with some sun;4;-4;Mostly sunny;7;-1;NW;7;49%;10%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sun;22;13;Hazy sun;22;14;NE;11;58%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;29;19;Abundant sunshine;29;20;SSE;18;64%;12%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the p.m.;27;20;Mostly sunny;29;20;ESE;7;45%;26%;7

Chennai, India;Rain and drizzle;28;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;NNE;14;79%;89%;4

Chicago, United States;A little a.m. snow;2;-5;Freezing fog;4;-3;W;15;74%;49%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;A downpour;30;22;ENE;9;83%;90%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;1;-3;Cloudy;1;-1;NE;19;80%;63%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine;25;21;Hazy sunshine;26;21;NNE;19;61%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;17;2;Hazy sunshine;16;3;NNW;8;52%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A morning shower;32;25;NE;15;70%;74%;10

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;17;14;A thunderstorm;21;15;E;8;95%;76%;3

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;9;0;Partly sunny;10;2;SSW;10;38%;5%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;28;16;Hazy sunshine;29;15;NNW;7;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A heavy thunderstorm;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;S;8;79%;68%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;4;3;Showers of rain/snow;5;3;NE;22;80%;67%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;8;-5;Plenty of sunshine;8;-7;NNW;10;24%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Plenty of sunshine;13;7;Clouds and sun;14;8;WNW;16;63%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;21;13;Partly sunny;22;13;SSE;8;48%;3%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;27;14;A t-storm around;26;16;NE;11;63%;70%;12

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, pleasant;28;15;A shower and t-storm;26;16;NNE;9;73%;85%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A thick cloud cover;-2;-3;Cloudy;-1;-4;NE;15;94%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;32;23;Mostly cloudy;33;24;NNE;8;55%;73%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;23;14;Partly sunny;22;15;ENE;10;47%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;NE;16;60%;37%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;26;14;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;SE;10;62%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny intervals;19;8;A shower in the p.m.;18;10;NNE;6;69%;86%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;14;10;Clouding up, mild;15;11;SE;9;59%;60%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;30;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;W;14;77%;84%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, humid;30;23;Sunny and pleasant;29;23;N;13;62%;2%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Pleasant and warmer;26;14;Clouds and sunshine;25;15;ESE;11;62%;55%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;11;-5;Sun and clouds;8;-6;SW;10;34%;50%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;24;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;NNE;14;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;20;8;Cloudy;22;9;WNW;6;48%;26%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;21;Hazy and very warm;34;21;N;19;28%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;4;2;Cloudy;4;0;ESE;10;91%;30%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;30;23;Mostly sunny;30;23;N;14;58%;26%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;24;Cloudy;32;24;WSW;8;66%;72%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;26;17;Hazy sun;28;18;NNE;8;47%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;NE;5;81%;77%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;16;6;A shower;15;4;W;10;65%;80%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;10;76%;58%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;26;20;Variable cloudiness;25;20;SSE;11;70%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;12;5;Spotty showers;10;4;ENE;7;81%;65%;1

London, United Kingdom;A morning shower;5;2;Showers of rain/snow;4;2;NNE;22;84%;81%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of sun, cool;17;11;Clouds and sun;18;10;NNE;7;62%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Clouds and sun;31;25;SE;9;71%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-1;Clouds and sun, cold;4;-3;NW;8;60%;37%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;NE;15;78%;91%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;NE;7;82%;75%;2

Manila, Philippines;A little p.m. rain;26;24;A morning shower;30;24;E;11;75%;63%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Morning t-storms;27;16;Spotty showers;24;17;S;21;68%;89%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;25;8;Hazy sunshine;24;7;N;8;28%;5%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;18;Not as warm;24;14;NNW;11;72%;33%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;1;0;Cloudy;2;1;ESE;8;94%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;High clouds, breezy;33;24;ENE;26;58%;1%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and beautiful;26;17;High clouds;26;19;E;15;67%;14%;6

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;-5;-6;Low clouds breaking;-2;-6;NNE;0;88%;40%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-1;Cloudy;0;-2;SSE;10;92%;63%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;29;24;Hazy sun;30;23;NNW;10;56%;36%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;26;14;Breezy in the p.m.;27;15;NNE;19;46%;17%;10

New York, United States;Colder with rain;4;2;Periods of sun;7;1;N;12;66%;27%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;19;10;Nice with some sun;20;11;ENE;10;70%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Frigid;-29;-35;Cloudy and frigid;-27;-34;WNW;9;74%;13%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy this morning;8;0;Partly sunny;8;1;NE;7;56%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, cold;-5;-10;Sunshine, but cold;-6;-10;N;7;78%;23%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;-3;-6;Clouds and sun;-1;-5;NE;8;87%;36%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;30;26;Brief a.m. showers;29;26;NNW;11;78%;88%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;23;A shower and t-storm;31;22;NNW;11;74%;80%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;E;10;78%;65%;3

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy, cold;3;-2;Rain/snow showers;0;-3;NE;11;79%;70%;0

Perth, Australia;Clearing and windy;32;18;Breezy and very warm;34;20;ESE;27;28%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partial sunshine;31;23;Increasing clouds;34;24;NE;17;51%;83%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NNE;21;70%;54%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;18;Hazy sunshine;31;17;SE;8;44%;4%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds;2;-1;Cloudy;2;-1;NE;7;84%;44%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and chilly;-4;-15;Cloudy and cold;-4;-13;WNW;5;31%;73%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;18;12;Cloudy, downpours;17;11;NE;13;80%;92%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;16;3;Partly sunny;15;6;ESE;8;69%;59%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;29;25;A morning shower;29;25;ESE;14;72%;84%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with showers;8;1;A little p.m. rain;2;0;SW;19;62%;74%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;0;-2;Cloudy;-1;-2;NE;11;84%;34%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy with showers;26;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;WSW;10;76%;78%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;21;12;Hazy sunshine;21;12;ESE;12;47%;28%;4

Rome, Italy;Cloudy with a shower;9;3;Spotty showers;9;4;ESE;9;79%;88%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;0;-7;Low clouds;-2;-7;ENE;9;90%;41%;0

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy;14;12;Rain;15;8;WNW;21;75%;79%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Inc. clouds;24;18;Clouds and sun;24;16;ENE;18;73%;63%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;28;23;A passing shower;28;23;ENE;16;64%;81%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with some sun;28;19;Partly sunny, humid;27;19;N;9;77%;44%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;22;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;E;8;42%;10%;6

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sunshine;33;14;Hazy sunshine;34;12;SSW;11;30%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;29;20;A passing shower;29;20;NNE;12;69%;56%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and chilly;10;2;Spotty showers;10;-1;SE;6;86%;63%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain;10;7;Rain;10;5;SSW;10;79%;85%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Chilly with some sun;-1;-8;Mostly cloudy;0;-6;NNE;4;35%;66%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Cloudy and mild;12;7;E;15;65%;36%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;27;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;N;11;78%;63%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds breaking;9;3;Mild with rain;10;3;W;14;86%;90%;0

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;27;23;Periods of sun;27;23;ENE;15;73%;26%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;0;-2;Cloudy;1;-1;NNE;12;83%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower and t-storm;25;22;A heavy thunderstorm;27;22;S;14;76%;80%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;21;17;A little p.m. rain;23;17;ENE;9;73%;85%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;-1;-5;Cloudy;0;-5;E;9;84%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but chilly;2;-6;Sunny, but cold;1;-6;E;7;69%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Freezing fog;8;-2;Plenty of sunshine;7;-2;NNE;6;73%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;11;1;Hazy sunshine;9;-2;NE;8;30%;3%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Hazy sunshine;22;11;Partly sunny;23;12;E;6;71%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly cloudy;18;7;Spotty showers;13;5;SE;7;72%;82%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of sun;7;0;Mostly sunny;9;1;NNW;9;56%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little a.m. snow;2;-1;Low clouds;2;-1;WSW;7;81%;29%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;17;9;Sunny;14;6;SW;19;51%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;15;5;Plenty of sunshine;14;4;S;13;52%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine and frigid;-27;-35;Mostly sunny, frigid;-26;-35;W;10;85%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;7;5;A little a.m. rain;8;3;SW;7;78%;86%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;5;2;Cloudy;3;0;NW;6;90%;44%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Hazy sunshine;27;16;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;NNW;6;51%;5%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;1;-3;Dull and dreary;0;-1;ENE;11;89%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;3;0;A thick cloud cover;2;1;NNE;8;94%;78%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;18;16;Partly sunny, breezy;20;16;N;28;72%;3%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;33;21;Hazy sunshine;33;21;W;8;45%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;1;-8;Plenty of sun;1;-9;ENE;3;54%;1%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-01-03 21:51 GMT+08:00

