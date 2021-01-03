Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'

Annual report calls for comprehensive fact-checking system to prevent misinformation and chaos

  192
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/03 20:42
Guards at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing

Guards at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan government-funded military think tank has warned of the danger posed by Chinese internet trolls, describing it as a new type of warfare that could jeopardize Taiwan's democracy and sabotage elections in Western and democratic countries.

The annual report published by the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR) calls for individuals and organizations to pay more attention to this new type of warfare. It recommends establishing a comprehensive fact-checking system to prevent misinformation and the creation of chaos.

"The national security department should watch the Chinese government-backed, invisible troll army, which is conducting a 'smokeless war,' as it has intensified cognitive warfare into a 'gray zone conflict,' making it more difficult to distinguish the space between war and peace," according to the report.

The report analyzes the military and economy power of China and pays particular attention to its coronavirus propaganda campaign and the country's cognitive war tactics against Taiwan.

"The cognitive war aims to change the paradigm of thinking and eventually the behavior of the public, and that can be done through various official and unofficial channels, including Chinese, Taiwanese and international news organizations, and other new media," the report states.

It noted the People's Republic of China and its mishandling of the pandemic diminished the effectiveness of its cognitive war, which was proven by Taiwan's 2020 election and the success of the independence leaning DPP leader Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Its coronavirus propaganda, an effort dubbed "mask diplomacy," backfired as people realized that its supposed good Samaritan acts, donation of face masks and PPE (personal protective equipment), for example, turned out to be untrue.

As a result, the PRC's cognitive warfare tactics became more aggressive in 2020, the report said. This could be observed from the "wolf diplomacy" stances of Chinese diplomats and the relentless denigration waged by the government-backed Chinese internet trolls, also known as wumao (五毛) or the 50 cent party, on social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, or TikTok.
misinformation
cognitive war
Wumao
Chinese trolls

RELATED ARTICLES

Pro-China CTi News anchor cries on air after Taiwan rejects license
Pro-China CTi News anchor cries on air after Taiwan rejects license
2020/11/20 17:00
Facebook releases report on fight against disinformation in run-up to Taiwan elections
Facebook releases report on fight against disinformation in run-up to Taiwan elections
2020/10/06 16:26
Google Translate tells world to 'live with communists'
Google Translate tells world to 'live with communists'
2020/08/04 15:54
China's 'I can't breathe' video falsely flagged as Taiwanese police
China's 'I can't breathe' video falsely flagged as Taiwanese police
2020/06/12 16:14
Chinese trolls post fake news about Taiwanese cop torturing 'HK refugee'
Chinese trolls post fake news about Taiwanese cop torturing 'HK refugee'
2020/06/01 16:12

Updated : 2021-01-03 21:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert