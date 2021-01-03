Taiwan's mountains could see snow over next few days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) predicted partly sunny conditions for the Greater Taipei Area, stable and sunny conditions for the region south of Taoyuan, and a chance of brief scattered showers for the north coast, mountains in the north, and the northeast on Sunday (Jan. 3).

Temperatures will continue to rise, but there will be strong diurnal temperature variations, with overnight lows, Wu said. Cool and rainy weather is forecast for northern Taiwan and short isolated showers for the east on Tuesday and Wednesday when the arrival of a weather front and the seasonal northeasterly winds affect the island nation.

From Thursday to Saturday, a cold wave with lows of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, higher than the last dry cold snap at the turn of the year, is expected to affect the country, the meteorologist said. However, as the air mass is moist this time, perceived temperatures are expected to be lower than the preceding cold wave, making it more uncomfortable, Wu added.

With high moisture, there will be a good chance of snow for mountains with elevations higher than 3,000 meters, and a fair chance for mountains higher than 2,000 meters, with Datun and Qixing mountains in Taipei borderline for the white stuff.