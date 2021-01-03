Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan's mountains could see snow over next few days

Mountains higher than 3,000m likely to have snow, fair chance for mountains higher than 2,000m

  129
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/03 18:16
Fisherman's Wharf in Tamsui, on Sunday. (Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)

Fisherman's Wharf in Tamsui, on Sunday. (Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) predicted partly sunny conditions for the Greater Taipei Area, stable and sunny conditions for the region south of Taoyuan, and a chance of brief scattered showers for the north coast, mountains in the north, and the northeast on Sunday (Jan. 3).

Temperatures will continue to rise, but there will be strong diurnal temperature variations, with overnight lows, Wu said. Cool and rainy weather is forecast for northern Taiwan and short isolated showers for the east on Tuesday and Wednesday when the arrival of a weather front and the seasonal northeasterly winds affect the island nation.

From Thursday to Saturday, a cold wave with lows of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, higher than the last dry cold snap at the turn of the year, is expected to affect the country, the meteorologist said. However, as the air mass is moist this time, perceived temperatures are expected to be lower than the preceding cold wave, making it more uncomfortable, Wu added.

With high moisture, there will be a good chance of snow for mountains with elevations higher than 3,000 meters, and a fair chance for mountains higher than 2,000 meters, with Datun and Qixing mountains in Taipei borderline for the white stuff.
Daniel Wu
diurnal temperature variations
dry cold snap
cold wave
air mass

RELATED ARTICLES

Rare frost forces school closures in mountainous area of Taiwan
Rare frost forces school closures in mountainous area of Taiwan
2020/12/30 19:34
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
2020/12/30 10:55
CWB warns mercury to drop below 6 degrees in Taiwan on Wednesday
CWB warns mercury to drop below 6 degrees in Taiwan on Wednesday
2020/12/29 11:02
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve
Mercury could drop to 5 degrees in northern Taiwan on New Year's Eve
2020/12/28 13:11
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
2020/12/24 17:48

Updated : 2021-01-03 20:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert