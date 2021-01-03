Taipei Grand Hike certification activity for 2021 kicks off Jan. 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government kicked off its Taipei Grand Hike certification activity for 2021 on Jan. 1, challenging the public to take on the 92-kilometer trail network that cuts across the city.

This year’s certification program will last until Dec. 31, 2021. The city’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) said in a press release that the route that starts from MRT Guandu Station in the city's north and ends at the mountains behind National Chengchi University in Maokong to the south can be divided into seven sections, with each segment having their distinctive attractions.

Participants can arrange to hike the seven sections on different days over the course of the year. Public transportation including the Taipei MRT, city buses, Ubike, and Maokong Gondola, will provide participants easy access to the trailheads and connections between different sections, according to the office.



One-third of the route intersects Yangmingshan National Park, the GEO said, adding that the hike takes challengers through unique volcanic landforms and the main peak of Qixing Mountain, which, with an elevation of 1,120 meters, is the highest point in the city,

Compared with other metropolises in the world, Taipei is particularly blessed with such a convenient long-distance trail, the office added.

GEO Industrial and Trail Section Chief Chen Yen-cheng (陳彥成) said people taking on the challenge this year can opt to provide proof of completion by taking photos with the 12 activities posts strategically located at different spots along the trail or by using the Hiking Notes app (健行筆記APP). Different certificates and prizes are available depending on what type of documentation participants submitted to prove their completion of the hike.

At the end of the year, there will be a draw to award those who finished the trek with hiking-related prizes, Chen said. For updated information about the activity, please visit Taipei Grand Hike's official Facebook site.



In addition to the two digital sources, the public is encouraged to get a free brochure that contains trail maps and all information about the activity at the GEO. People can also download the maps here.

The address of the agency: 3rd Fl., No. 300, Songde Rd. (松德路), Xinyi Dist., Taipei City.

To make suggestions or leave comments about trail facilities, please visit this site.



(Taipei City Government video)



(Taipei City Government photos)