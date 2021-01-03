Alexa
Sherfield scores 28 to carry Nevada over New Mexico 84-74

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 14:21
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Grant Sherfield had a career-high 28 points as Nevada topped New Mexico 84-74 on Saturday night.

Sherfield hit 11 of 12 free throws. He added eight assists.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds for Nevada (8-3, 3-1 Mountain West Conference). Kane Milling added 14 points. Zane Meeks had 10 points.

Keith McGee had 14 points for the Lobos (3-4, 0-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Makuach Maluach added 13 points. Jeremiah Francis III had 10 points.

The Wolf Pack improve to 2-0 against the Lobos on the season. Nevada defeated New Mexico 68-54 last Thursday.

The game was played at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University due to local restrictions in New Mexico surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 15:42 GMT+08:00

