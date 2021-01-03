Alexa
Houston Baptist beats Northwestern State 99-93 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 11:57
HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Lee had 30 points and 10 rebounds as Houston Baptist beat Northwestern State 99-93 in overtime on Saturday night.

Lee made 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.

It was the first Southland Conference game of the season for both teams.

Pedro Castro had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Houston Baptist (2-7, 1-0 Southland Conference). Hunter Janacek added 16 points. Za-Ontay Boothman had 13 points.

Larry Owens scored a career-high 24 points for the Demons (1-11, 0-1), whose losing streak reached six games. Trenton Massner tied a career high with 22 points and had seven rebounds. Kendal Coleman had four blocks.

Updated : 2021-01-03 14:10 GMT+08:00

