Sheppard helps Belmont beat UT-Martin, win 7th straight

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 11:45
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had 21 points, seven rebounds and a career-high six steals and Belmont beat UT Martin 90-69 on Saturday for its seventh consecutive win.

Sheppard, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, went into the game with 13 career steals — none this season.

Jacobi Wood added 17 points and Nick Muszynski 13 for Belmont (10-1, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference).

Cameron Holden led UT Martin (3-4, 1-2) with 16 points. Eden Holt added 13 points and Jaron Williams 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-03 12:40 GMT+08:00

