UC Santa Barbara beats Cal State Fullerton 65-61

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 11:27
JaQuori McLaughlin had 19 points and 10 assists to lift UC Santa Barbara to a 65-61 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

McLaughlin shot 10 for 12 from the line. He added five steals. Amadou Sow had seven rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (6-3, 2-2 Big West Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Dante Maddox Jr. had 19 points for the Titans (1-2, 0-2). Tray Maddox Jr. added 12 points. He also had eight turnovers but only one assist. Josh Hall had nine rebounds.

The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Titans this season. UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal State Fullerton 81-63 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 12:39 GMT+08:00

