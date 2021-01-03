Alexa
Cain scores 23 to lift Marquette past Georgetown 64-60

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 11:09
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jamal Cain had a career-high 23 points as Marquette edged past Georgetown 64-60 on Saturday night.

Dawson Garcia had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Marquette (6-5, 2-3 Big East Conference). Justin Lewis added 10 points.

Marquette totaled 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jahvon Blair had 20 points for the Hoyas (3-6, 1-4). Qudus Wahab added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Dante Harris had seven rebounds.

