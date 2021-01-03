Alexa
Murphy scores 23 to lift Wofford over Samford 94-84

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 10:54
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Storm Murphy had 23 points and 11 assists as Wofford defeated Samford 94-84 on Saturday night.

B.J. Mack had 15 points for Wofford (5-3, 2-0 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Tray Hollowell added 15 points. Morgan Safford had 14 points.

Jacob Tryon had 19 points for the Bulldogs (5-4, 1-1). Myron Gordon added 16 points. A.J. Staton-McCray had 13 points.

