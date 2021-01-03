Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Uguak leads Loyola of Chicago over North Texas 57-49

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 10:59
Uguak leads Loyola of Chicago over North Texas 57-49

CHICAGO (AP) — Aher Uguak had a career-high 26 points as Loyola of Chicago beat North Texas 57-49 on Saturday night.

The matchup was set after North Texas' originally scheduled game against UAB to open its Conference USA schedule was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Blazers’ program.

Cameron Krutwig had 12 points for Loyola of Chicago (7-2), which earned its fourth straight win.

Tate Hall, who was second on the Ramblers in scoring entering the contest with 10 points per game, shot only 18 percent in the game (2 of 11).

Javion Hamlet had 14 points for the Mean Green (4-4). James Reese added 13 points. Thomas Bell had three blocks.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 12:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID