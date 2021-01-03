Alexa
Coronavirus: Five Indian cricketers under fire for breaching Australia's COVID-19 measures

By  Deutsche Welle
2021/01/03 00:03

Five Indian cricket players have been placed in isolation after a potential breach of Australia's biosecurity protocols.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini were spotted inside a restaurant in Melbourne by a fan, in a potential breach of Australia's COVID-19 measures.

The fan, Navaldeep Singh, claimed to have paid the bill of the players. On Friday, Singh suggested that he had hugged Pant, but said on Saturday that the players kept their distance from him.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia are investigating the matter and seeking to determine whether the outing constitutes a breach of biosecurity protocols," said Cricket Australia.

The players are currently kept separate from the Australian and Indian cricket squads. India is playing four test format matches in Australia, with matches ending on January 19.

According to biosecurity rules imposed on the Indian players, they can leave their hotel room, but must dine outdoors.

The BCCI is currently investigating whether sanctions have to be leveled against the players.

The news of the potential breach of biosecurity protocols by Indian cricketers follows the postponement of the English Premier League after four players broke UK's lockdown measures by gathering inside a house for a Christmas party.

am/aw (AFP, AP)

Updated : 2021-01-03 12:38 GMT+08:00

