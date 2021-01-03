Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Auburn speedy receiver Schwartz plans to enter NFL draft

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 10:25
Auburn speedy receiver Schwartz plans to enter NFL draft

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn receiver Anthony Schwartz plans to skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Schwartz announced his plans Saturday on social media. He had already opted out of the Tigers’ Citrus Bowl game against Northwestern.

Schwartz caught a team-best 54 passes this season. He finished with 636 yards and three touchdowns. Schwartz had 117 catches for 1,433 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons at Auburn.

The 6-foot, 179-pounder also had competed on the track team before opting to focus on football.

Schwartz was the Gatorade national boys’ track and field athlete of the year in 2018. He set a world youth record with a 10.15-seconds 100 meters in the 2017 Florida Relays.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-03 12:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID