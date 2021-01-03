Alexa
Collins leads South Florida past UCF 68-61

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 10:26
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David Collins had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as South Florida topped Central Florida 68-61 on Saturday night.

Darius Perry scored a career-high 23 points and had six assists for the Knights (3-3, 1-2 American Athletic Conference). Darin Green Jr. added 14 points. Dre Fuller Jr. had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

