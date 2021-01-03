Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Alston Jr. lifts Boise St. over San Jose St. 87-86

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 10:49
Alston Jr. lifts Boise St. over San Jose St. 87-86

PHOENIX (AP) — Derrick Alston Jr. scored 20 points with 10 rebounds, Abu Kigab scored the winning putback with 14 seconds left and Boise State stretched its win streak to eight games, edging past San Jose State 87-86 on Saturday.

Alston hit 9 of 11 foul shots.

Richard Washington nailed a 3-pointer for San Jose State and an 86-85 Spartans lead with 37 seconds to go, but missed a 3 as time expired after Kigab's putback gave Boise State the winning points.

San Jose State relocated to Phoenix after COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County prohibited contact sports.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds for Boise State (8-1, 4-0 Mountain West Conference). Kigab added 13 points and seven rebounds. RayJ Dennis had 12 points.

Washington had 26 points for the Spartans (1-6, 0-4), who have now lost six consecutive games. Jalen Dalcourt added 23 points. Ralph Agee had 12 points.

Boise State defeated San Jose State 106-54 on Thursday, the largest margin of victory in a conference game in program history.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 12:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID