Romo out of broadcast booth due to COVID-19 protocols

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 10:47
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, CBS football analyst Tony Romo walks across the field during warmups before an NFL football game between the ...

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Romo will not be in the broadcast booth on the final day of the NFL regular season Sunday after being sidelined by due to “COVID-19 protocols,” the network said.

CBS Sports posted the news with a short tweet on its “CBS Sports PR” Twitter feed on Saturday afternoon. No other information was provided.

The network said that Boomer Esiason, who normally is in CBS’ New York studio for “The NFL Today," will team with Jim Nantz at SoFi Stadium calling the Cardinal-Rams game.

Romo joins NBC's Al Micheals as a member of a network’s top announce crew to be sidelined this season due to COVID-19 protocols. Michaels did not do the Dec. 20 Browns-Giants game and missed last week's Titans-Packers game.

Updated : 2021-01-03 12:37 GMT+08:00

