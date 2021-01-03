Alexa
Warrick lifts N. Kentucky past Purdue Fort Wayne 70-68

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 10:18
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 22 points for the second straight game and Northern Kentucky edged Purdue Fort Wayne 70-68 on Saturday night, completing a sweep of the Mastodons.

Warrick hit the game-winner with 2.4 seconds left as the Norse controlled the ball for the last 19 seconds after a defensive rebound. Northern Kentucky took control with a 12-2 run for a 64-60 lead with 3:40 to go.

Trey Robinson added a career-high 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds for Northern Kentucky (5-4, 3-1 Horizon League). Trevon Faulkner added 11 points and eight rebounds. Adrian Nelson had eight rebounds.

Jalon Pipkins had 16 points for the Mastodons (2-5, 1-5). Bobby Planutis added 13 points. Demetric Horton and Jarred Godfrey had 10 points each.

Northern Kentucky defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 75-68 last Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

