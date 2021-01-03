Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Doss has double-double in Arkansas-Pine Bluff's win

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 09:49
Doss has double-double in Arkansas-Pine Bluff's win

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Shaun Doss had 23 points and 13 rebounds as Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Mississippi Valley State 92-52 on Saturday in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener.

Dequan Morris had 18 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-8, 1-0). Markedric Bell added 14 points and five assists. Terrance Banyard had 10 points.

The 92 points were a season best for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which also had a season-high 22 assists. The Delta Devils’ 29.5 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Arkansas-Pine Bluff opponent this season.

Devin Gordon had 14 points for the Delta Devils (0-9, 0-1). Quoiren Walden added 12 points. Terry Collins had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 11:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID