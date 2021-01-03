Alexa
Harris scores 19 to carry NC A&T over SC State 97-86

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 09:48
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Blake Harris came off the bench to score 19 points to lead NC A&T to a 97-86 win over South Carolina State on Saturday.

Tyler Maye had 14 points for NC A&T (4-9, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Conference), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Tyrone Lyons added 13 points and seven rebounds. Webster Filmore had 13 points.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. NC A&T scored 45 points in the first half, a season best for the visiting team, while the 50 second-half points for South Carolina State were the best of the season for the home team.

Rahsaan Edwards had 15 points for the Bulldogs (0-11, 0-1), who have now lost 17 consecutive games dating to last season, the second-longest active streak of its kind in the nation. Omar Croskey added 14 points. Themus Fulks had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 11:07 GMT+08:00

