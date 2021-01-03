Alexa
Mosley, Prim lead Missouri St. over Indiana St. 84-74

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 09:37
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 23 points, Gaige Prim added 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and Missouri State defeated Indiana State 84-74 on Saturday.

Keaton Hervey had 15 points for Missouri State (5-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Demarcus Sharp added 10 points.

Missouri State led 50-30 at halftime.

Tyreke Key had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Sycamores (3-5, 0-3). Cooper Neese added 19 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 11:07 GMT+08:00

