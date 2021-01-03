Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Obanor scores 39 to lead Oral Roberts past Omaha 95-83

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 09:10
Obanor scores 39 to lead Oral Roberts past Omaha 95-83

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kevin Obanor had a career-high 39 points plus 10 rebounds as Oral Roberts topped Nebraska Omaha 95-83 on Saturday.

It was the first Summit League game of the season for both teams.

Max Abmas had 25 points for Oral Roberts (4-5, 1-0 Summit League), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. RJ Glasper added 14 points. Kareem Thompson had 10 points.

Nebraska Omaha totaled 40 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Marlon Ruffin scored a season-high 24 points for the Mavericks (2-9, 0-1), who have now lost five games in a row. Matt Pile added 17 points and eight rebounds. Ayo Akinwole had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 11:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID