Bellarmine rolls past Mount St. Joseph 90-38

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 09:01
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sam DeVault had 18 points in 14 minutes off the bench and Bellarmine cruised to a 90-38 win over Mount St. Joseph on Saturday.

DeVault hit 8 of 10 shots. Pedro Bradshaw had 12 points for Bellarmine (3-3). Nick Thelen added 10 points. Ethan Claycomb had five assists for the Knights.

Tanner Clos had 15 points for the Division III Lions. Devin Young added seven rebounds and three blocks.

Updated : 2021-01-03 11:07 GMT+08:00

