Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

UCLA's Chris Smith tears left ACL, out for rest of season

By BETH HARRIS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/03 09:09
UCLA's Chris Smith tears left ACL, out for rest of season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA guard Chris Smith tore his left ACL and will be out for the rest of the season.

Smith hurt his knee late in the first half of the Bruins’ 72-70 victory over Utah on Thursday. He returned in the second half, but after the game, it was announced that Smith had a bruised knee. The severity of his injury was announced Saturday, shortly before the Bruins (6-2, 2-0 Pac-12) hosted Colorado.

Smith, the team’s lone senior, was averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds, both second-best on the team. He started all eight games, averaging 28 minutes. He was shooting a team-high 50% from 3-point range and 79% from the free throw line.

The guard from Chicago led the Bruins in scoring last season with 13.1 points per game. He was first team All-Pac-12 and was named the league's most improved player.

“After speaking with our team doctors and medical staff, I’m confident that Chris will make a quick and full recovery,” coach Mick Cronin said. “Obviously, he is very disappointed and his teammates feel for him. Everyone at UCLA will help Chris through this, and I know that he will work relentlessly to be back to 100 percent.”

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-03 11:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID