Green Jr. carries E. Kentucky over Austin Peay 80-75

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 09:03
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored a season-high 30 points as Eastern Kentucky narrowly defeated Austin Peay 80-75 on Saturday.

Green, a true freshman, made 5 of 7 3-pointers and helped the Colonels foil Austin Peay's chance at matching its best 10-game start since the 2000-2001 season.

Brandon Knapper had 15 points for Eastern Kentucky (9-2, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Tre King added 13 points and seven rebounds. Michael Moreno had 11 rebounds.

Alec Woodard had 17 points for the Governors (6-4, 2-2). Terry Taylor added 16 points and eight rebounds. Elton Walker had 13 points.

Austin Peay came as close as 76-75 on a pair of Woodard free throws with 21 seconds left but EKU's Knapper and Green each sank a pair from the line to seal the win.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 11:07 GMT+08:00

