E. Illinois tops Tennessee Tech 87-81

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 09:03
E. Illinois tops Tennessee Tech 87-81

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Marvin Johnson and Josiah Wallace scored 19 points apiece as Eastern Illinois topped Tennessee Tech 87-81 on Saturday. Kashawn Charles added 16 points for the Panthers.

George Dixon had six rebounds for Eastern Illinois (4-5, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference).

Damaria Franklin had 25 points for the Golden Eagles (1-10, 1-3). Jr. Clay added 19 points. Shandon Goldman had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 11:07 GMT+08:00

