Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Rebraca helps carry North Dakota over Kansas City 52-45

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 08:55
Rebraca helps carry North Dakota over Kansas City 52-45

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Filip Rebraca scored 16 points as North Dakota topped Kansas City 52-45 on Saturday.

Mitchell Sueker added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks, and Ethan Igbanugo also scored 11 points.

Tyree Ihenacho had eight rebounds for North Dakota (2-8, 2-2 Summit League), which broke its five-game losing streak.

Kansas City scored 16 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Josiah Allick had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Roos (4-6, 0-1). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 13 points. Brandon McKissic had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 11:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID