Gomillion, Patton lift Cleveland State over IUPUI 59-49

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 08:54
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tre Gomillion posted 18 points as Cleveland State beat IUPUI 59-49 on Saturday.

Torrey Patton added 12 points for Cleveland State (6-3, 6-0 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight victory. Craig Beaudion chipped in eigth points. D’Moi Hodge had five steals.

Marcus Burk had 15 points for the Jaguars (1-2, 0-2). Azariah Seay added 14 points. Elyjah Goss had 10 rebounds.

Jaylen Minnett, whose 10 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Jaguars, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. Cleveland State defeated IUPUI 65-62 on Friday.

Updated : 2021-01-03 11:06 GMT+08:00

