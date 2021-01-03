Alexa
De’Von Cooper scores 19; Morehead St. beats Murray St. 61-56

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 09:02
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — De’Von Cooper registered 19 points and six rebounds as Morehead State narrowly defeated Murray State 61-56 on Saturday.

Ta’lon Cooper added 12 points for Morehead State (5-6, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. LJ Bryan chipped in 10 points. James Baker, Jr. had seven rebounds.

Tevin Brown had 17 points for the Racers (4-5, 1-3). Demond Robinson added eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

