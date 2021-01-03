Alexa
Queta lifts Utah St. over Air Force 72-53

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 09:16
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Neemias Queta tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Utah State to a 72-53 win over Air Force on Saturday.

Justin Bean had 15 points and seven rebounds for Utah State (7-3, 4-0 Mountain West Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Brock Miller added 13 points. Rollie Worster had 10 points. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists.

A.J. Walker had 19 points for the Falcons (3-5, 1-3). Chris Joyce added 11 points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Falcons this season. Utah State defeated Air Force 83-48 last Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 11:06 GMT+08:00

