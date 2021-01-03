Alexa
Texas State ends Ragin' Cajuns' seven-game win streak

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 08:47
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Isiah Small scored 18 points as Texas State beat Louisiana-Lafayette 71-59 on Saturday.

Caleb Asberry added 12 points and Mason Harrell chipped in 10 points as did Quentin Scott for the Bobcats (7-4, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Mylik Wilson had 14 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (7-2, 1-1), whose seven-game win streak came to an end. Cedric Russell added 11 points. Theo Akwuba had nine rebounds.

The Bobcats leveled the season series against the Ragin’ Cajuns with the win. Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Texas State 83-77 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 09:39 GMT+08:00

