North Dakota State defeats Western Illinois 68-50

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 08:38
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Sam Griesel recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds to help carry North Dakota State to a 68-50 win over Western Illinois on Saturday.

Rocky Kreuser had 17 points for North Dakota State (3-6, 3-1 Summit League), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 16 points. Tyree Eady had 13 points.

Rod Johnson Jr. had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Leathernecks (2-6, 0-1). Justin Brookens, whose 12.0 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Leathernecks, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 09:39 GMT+08:00

