Holmes, Lofton lift St. Bonaventure past Richmond 69-66

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 08:51
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jaren Holmes registered 17 points as Saint Bonaventure narrowly defeated Richmond 69-66 on Saturday. Kyle Lofton added 16 points for the Bonnies, and Dominick Welch chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds.

Osun Osunniyi had 13 rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (3-1, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Richmond totaled 31 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Blake Francis had 21 points for the Spiders (7-3, 1-1). Jacob Gilyard added 13 points. Nathan Cayo had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

