Plitzuweit leads South Dakota past Denver 93-54

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 08:48
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — A.J. Plitzuweit had 31 points as South Dakota easily defeated Denver 93-54 on Saturday.

Plitzuweit shot 5 for 6 from behind the arc. He added six rebounds.

Stanley Umude had 17 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota (3-6, 2-2 Summit League). Tasos Kamateros added 13 points.

Tristan Green had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers (1-7, 0-1), who have now lost seven straight games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 09:38 GMT+08:00

