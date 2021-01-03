Brewer carries E. Tennessee St. past UNC-Greensboro 71-61

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ledarrius Brewer recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds as East Tennessee State got past UNC Greensboro 71-61 on Saturday.

Silas Adheke added 9 points and 11 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Serrel Smith scored a career-high 16 points for East Tennessee State (6-4, 2-0 Southern Conference).

Isaiah Miller had 24 points for the Spartans (5-4, 0-1), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Mohammed Abdulsalam added seven rebounds. Hayden Koval had four blocks.

Khyre Thompson, the Spartans’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 9 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).

