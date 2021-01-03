Alexa
Wojcik, Crisler lift Fairfield past Rider 72-56

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 08:27
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jake Wojcik had 13 points as Fairfield defeated Rider 72-56 on Saturday. Zach Crisler added 11 points for the Stags, and Taj Benning chipped in 10 points.

Chris Maidoh had 10 rebounds for Fairfield (2-9, 2-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Fairfield totaled 37 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Dontrell McQuarter had 12 points for the Broncs (2-7, 2-4). Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 10 points and nine rebounds. Dwight Murray Jr. had six rebounds.

The Stags leveled the season series against the Broncs with the win. Rider defeated Fairfield 70-62 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 09:38 GMT+08:00

